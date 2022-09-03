HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.