HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average is $201.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

