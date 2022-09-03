HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

