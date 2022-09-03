HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.