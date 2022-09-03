Hina Inu (HINA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $597,657.68

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hina Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.
Hina Inu Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
