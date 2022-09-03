HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.97 million and a P/E ratio of 95.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

