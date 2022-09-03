Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $236.45 million and $3.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008465 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083699 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00040895 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 435,940,680 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.