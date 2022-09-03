HNC COIN Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HNC COIN alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,799.85 or 0.99946707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00063785 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024424 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.