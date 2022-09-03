Holo (HOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.99 Million

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $357.28 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032681 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00084381 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041357 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

