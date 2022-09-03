Hoo Token Market Capitalization Tops $22.05 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Hoo Token has a market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $4,724.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.