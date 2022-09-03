Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 4,225 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth $22,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

