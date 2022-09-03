HOPR Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.71 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $650,531.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032764 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00084516 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041309 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.