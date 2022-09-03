Hord Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Hord has a market cap of $1.42 million and $157,402.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00877822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

