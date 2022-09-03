Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HZN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

