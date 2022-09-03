Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HZN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

