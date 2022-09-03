Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

