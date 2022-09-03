Hot Cross Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.
Hot Cross Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
