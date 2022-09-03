Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $561.00

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 561 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 561.76 ($6.79), with a volume of 162784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.20 ($6.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.37).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 986.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,072 shares of company stock worth $4,821,086.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.