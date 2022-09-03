Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $772.18 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $19,814.86 or 0.99876071 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $772.18 million and approximately $122,098.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

