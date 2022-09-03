Hydro (HYDRO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $304,406.57 and $5,144.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132090 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034474 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022237 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
