HyperDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $17.62 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $7,455.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

