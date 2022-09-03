Hyve Price Tops $0.0443 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $42,608.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00826640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015655 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com.
Hyve Coin Trading
