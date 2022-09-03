ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $403,842.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00026167 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,940,566 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
