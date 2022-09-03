ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $403,842.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00026167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,940,566 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

