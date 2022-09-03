Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

