IDEX Achieves Market Cap of $45.05 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. IDEX has a market cap of $45.05 million and $3.72 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.



About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

