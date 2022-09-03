IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201,485.30 and $22,752.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

