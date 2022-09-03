Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Cap of $49.13 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and $12.37 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.49 or 0.00380762 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
