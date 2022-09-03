Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Cap of $49.13 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and $12.37 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.49 or 0.00380762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.