ImageCoin Trading 45.7% Lower This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $16,785.14 and approximately $901.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,030,981 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

