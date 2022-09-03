Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IHR opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.07. Impact Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £464.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

