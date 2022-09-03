Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells $71,200.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,475.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $198,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ICD opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

