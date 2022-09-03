Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Receives $11.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $3.70 on Monday. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

