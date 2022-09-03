Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

