InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.71 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Insider Transactions at InfuSystem

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

About InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.