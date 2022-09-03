Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.87

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.87 and last traded at $87.99, with a volume of 5570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

