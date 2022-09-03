InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of -0.02.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
