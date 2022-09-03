Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Price Performance
Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inphi (IPHI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.