Insider Buying: Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) CEO Acquires $70,030.00 in Stock

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.81 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,461,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

