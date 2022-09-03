Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Buys $64,824.65 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.15. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in comScore by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in comScore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

