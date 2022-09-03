Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Acquires 432 Shares of Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 432 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,252 ($15.13) per share, with a total value of £5,408.64 ($6,535.33).

James Latham Price Performance

LTHM opened at GBX 1,155 ($13.96) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,325.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,290.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £232.85 million and a PE ratio of 506.58. James Latham plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.48).

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 2%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.