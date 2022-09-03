Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires 122 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($181.32).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($181.75).

On Monday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($179.94).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON:MKS opened at GBX 121.25 ($1.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 811.33. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Marks and Spencer Group

Several analysts recently commented on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.88 ($2.43).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

