Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Acquires 122 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($181.32).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 109 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($181.75).
- On Monday, June 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 102 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($179.94).
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
LON:MKS opened at GBX 121.25 ($1.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 811.33. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.18).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
Further Reading
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.