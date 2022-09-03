Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 176 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £1,672 ($2,020.30).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($1,979.04).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 950 ($11.48) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($10.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The stock has a market cap of £541.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 928.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.42.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.