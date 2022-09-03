Insider Buying: Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) COO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SEE opened at $52.86 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

