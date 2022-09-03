Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys C$74,500.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,819,750.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.23 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

