Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $82,385.52 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30.

Shares of BE opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after buying an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after buying an additional 732,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $8,143,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

