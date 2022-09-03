Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells $48,375.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lantronix Trading Up 3.9 %

LTRX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 55.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 379,353 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $6,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.