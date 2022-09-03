Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $1,871,444.20 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NOW stock opened at $434.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

