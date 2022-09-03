Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $52,884.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $79,076,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SiTime by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.