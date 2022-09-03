Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $52,884.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SiTime Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SITM stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $96.11 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
