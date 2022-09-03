Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,700,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,178,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solid Power Trading Down 2.3 %

SLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

