Insight Protocol Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $67,637.37 and $7,211.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

