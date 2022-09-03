Instadapp (INST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,310.00

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a market cap of $11.61 million and $60,310.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Instadapp has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Instadapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

