Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.90. Intapp shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $861.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.28.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
